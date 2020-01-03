-
Iran: Foreign Minister Zarif denounces US killing of Soleimani
Iranian Foreign Minsiter Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking in Tehran, on Friday, condemned the killing of Iran’s elite Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.
Zarif called the US’s attack as “state terrorism and violation of the sovereignty of Iraq”. He further added that “the blood of Qasem Soleimani will empower the tree of resistance and it will unite Iranian people more than before and it will weaken US’s policies in the region more than yesterday.”
Soleimani was killed along with Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), an organization with reportedly close ties to the Quds Force. The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.”
