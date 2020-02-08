Iran: Foreign Minister Zarif meets UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen in Tehran

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran on Saturday.

Footage shows Pedersen and Zarif shaking hands before sitting down for a meeting with other officials

Pedersen and Zarif reportedly discussed the latest developments in Syria, in an effort to find a political solution to the military offensive taking place in Idlib province.

