Iran: Foreign Minister Zarif meets UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen in Tehran
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran on Saturday.
Footage shows Pedersen and Zarif shaking hands before sitting down for a meeting with other officials
Pedersen and Zarif reportedly discussed the latest developments in Syria, in an effort to find a political solution to the military offensive taking place in Idlib province.
Video ID: 20200208-015
