Iran: Health Ministry confirms coronavirus death toll has risen to 15

An Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson confirmed that 15 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the country with dozens more infected, speaking from Tehran on Tuesday.

“Among the newly announced 34 affected cases, three people died in recent days. Therefore, through checking all the reports, we have 95 positive cases affected by COVID-19 and 15 people who lost their lives,” Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said.

Iran’s government shut down schools and cinemas in attempt to tackle the spread of the novel virus. On Tuesday, authorities announced that the country’s deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, tested positive for the disease.

