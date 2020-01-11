Iran: Hundreds decry govt “lies” at candlelit vigil for Ukraine plane crash victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International

A candlelit vigil was held for those who lost their lives in the recent Ukrainian airplane crash, outside Amirkabir University in Tehran on Saturday, where people chanted against “down with lies,” after the government revealed that it had been responsible for the plane crash, a charge it had previously denied.

People were seen lighting candles next to pictures of the dead and a banner reading “What is the costs of the war with the world? what is the cost of lying? #condolence to Iran.”

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s military admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, killing all 176 people on board, on Wednesday.

According to IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Iranian air defence systems erroneously identified the passenger jet “as a cruise missile.”

Video ID: 20200111-037

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200111-037

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly