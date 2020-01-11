-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Hundreds decry govt “lies” at candlelit vigil for Ukraine plane crash victims
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International
A candlelit vigil was held for those who lost their lives in the recent Ukrainian airplane crash, outside Amirkabir University in Tehran on Saturday, where people chanted against “down with lies,” after the government revealed that it had been responsible for the plane crash, a charge it had previously denied.
People were seen lighting candles next to pictures of the dead and a banner reading “What is the costs of the war with the world? what is the cost of lying? #condolence to Iran.”
Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s military admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, killing all 176 people on board, on Wednesday.
According to IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Iranian air defence systems erroneously identified the passenger jet “as a cruise missile.”
Video ID: 20200111-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200111-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly