Iran: Hundreds of artists mock Trump at Tehran cartoon contest
RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International
The second Trumpism International Cartoon and Caricature Contest opened at Tehran’s Holy Defense Museum on Saturday, with artworks mocking US President Donald Trump sent by artists from all over the world on display.
Visitors could be seen taking photos of the caricatures featuring the US president, which were selected among nearly 1,800 works submitted by over 600 artists, all competing for a €6,000 ($6,672) prize.
Director general of the Holy Defense Museum, Mohammad Reza Jafari-Jelveh, stressed that the purpose of the exhibit was to show the “real face” of Trump and the US administration. “They talk about human rights but behind this mask there is violence, warmongering, discrimination, slaughtering innocent people and kids and also supporting international terrorism.”
Trump’s relations with Israel, as well as his alleged warmongering, were among the biggest topics of the contest.
