Iran: IAEA chief Grossi discusses cooperation with Iranian FM Zarif in Tehran

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Tehran on Tuesday, reportedly discussing a new chapter of cooperation between the IAEA and Iran.

This is Grossi’s first visit to Iran since he assumed office as UN’s nuclear watchdog’s chief in December 2019. The visit takes place against the backdrop of increased United States’ calls for the UN Security Council to reinstate sanctions on Iran, although the talks were allegedly unrelated, according to local reports.

On Monday, Grossi met with Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation. Grossi is also expected to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The visit was arranged in order to pressurise Iran into granting access to two sites that are suspected to have used undeclared nuclear material. Iran has denied the accusations and refused access.

