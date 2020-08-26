-
USA: Armed person filmed near site of Kenosha shooting - 10 mins ago
-
USA: Hundreds of structures damaged as firefighters contain San Jose wildfires to 1,000 acres - 24 mins ago
-
Iran: IAEA chief Grossi discusses cooperation with Iranian FM Zarif in Tehran - 34 mins ago
-
USA: Man nurses severe arm injury in aftermath of Kenosha shooting *GRAPHIC* - 40 mins ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - about 1 hour ago
-
Tiger steals fishermen’s bucket during surprise encounter in Russian countryside - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Reconstruction Games’ – Olympics in Japan helping to transform region - about 1 hour ago
-
Turkey and Greece at odds over rights to offshore energy - about 1 hour ago
-
France voices outrage over Navalny ‘poisoning’ - about 1 hour ago
-
Mexico outbreak: Alarming mortality rates among health workers - 2 hours ago
Iran: IAEA chief Grossi discusses cooperation with Iranian FM Zarif in Tehran
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Tehran on Tuesday, reportedly discussing a new chapter of cooperation between the IAEA and Iran.
This is Grossi’s first visit to Iran since he assumed office as UN’s nuclear watchdog’s chief in December 2019. The visit takes place against the backdrop of increased United States’ calls for the UN Security Council to reinstate sanctions on Iran, although the talks were allegedly unrelated, according to local reports.
On Monday, Grossi met with Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation. Grossi is also expected to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The visit was arranged in order to pressurise Iran into granting access to two sites that are suspected to have used undeclared nuclear material. Iran has denied the accusations and refused access.
