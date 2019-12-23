Iran: Indian FM Jaishankar meets Rouhani in Tehran

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran on Monday to discuss the outcomes of the 19th Iran-India joint economic committee and bilateral relations.

Jaishankar’s visit comes days after the United States exempted India from sanctions for the Chabahar port project, jointly being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan.

The Indian FM arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday to attend the joint economic committee and is set to travel to Oman on Monday.

