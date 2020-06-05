Share
Iran infections: Record number of new cases prompts fears of a renewed crisis

2 hours ago

The Health Ministry confirmed 3,574 new cases over the last 24 hours. The government has blamed people for ignoring safety protocols and warned it could re-impose lockdown. Iran had been slowly easing restrictions — lifting restrictions on work, schools, travel, and religious gatherings.
