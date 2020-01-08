-
Iran: Investigators, rescue teams work at site of Ukrainian passenger plane crash
Rescue teams and investigators were deployed to the crash site of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran on Wednesday. Iranian state TV said no survivors were found after the Boeing 737-800 of the Ukraine International Airlines crashed near Parand shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport, killing more than 170 passengers and crew. The incident came just hours after Iran launched an attack on US bases in Iraq but there was no confirmation whether the incident is linked to the confrontation.
