Iran: Iran Civil Aviation Organisation responsible for checking black box – agency’s head
NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International
The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization told Iranian State TV that Tehran alone was responsible for checking the black box of the crashed Ukrainian plane, as experts from Iran and Ukraine met in Tehran on Thursday, amid allegations that the plane was mistakenly struck by an Iranian missile.
“The topic that was discussed yesterday is not true at all and it cannot be right,” said said Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh. “The responsible side for checking the black box of this accident is Iran Civil Aviation Organization and if is necessary software and hardware are available here, it will be done here, if not, we can go to other countries.”
The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 heading to Kiev crashed minutes after take-off near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board.
Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, quoted in media, slammed the “illogical rumors” that Tehran’s missile struck the Ukrainian Boeing, adding that it’s “scientifically” impossible.
Video ID: 20200109-050
