New Zealand: “General arming order” remains in Auckland after officer killed - 2 hours ago
Burundi’s new president, Évariste Ndayishimiye, sworn in - 3 hours ago
Meet the migrant struggling back in Nigeria after having his Europe dreams dashed - 3 hours ago
China says new coronavirus outbreaks in Beijing are under control | DW News - 3 hours ago
She”s on a ROLL! Creative Berliner aims to break toilet paper roll world record - 3 hours ago
New Zealand: One police officer dead, one seriously injured in Auckland shooting - 3 hours ago
USA: Druglord Carlos Lehder released from prison into German witness protection - 3 hours ago
India: Villagers gather to honour soldier killed in clashes with Chinese forces - 4 hours ago
Iran: Iranian navy tests new naval cruise missiles - 4 hours ago
US marks ‘Juneteenth’ anniversary of slavery’s end with heightened significance - 7 hours ago
Iran’s navy tested short and long range cruise missiles in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Thursday, as part of an exercise called “Ramadan Martyrs.”
The new generation of surface-to-sea, surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, with a range of 280 km (175 miles) were seen being fired and hitting their intended targets.
The exercise comes as the United States is looking to extend of a UN-imposed arms embargo against Tehran, which is due to cease in October under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Washington withdrew from in May 2018.
