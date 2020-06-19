Iran: Iranian navy tests new naval cruise missiles

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iran’s navy tested short and long range cruise missiles in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Thursday, as part of an exercise called “Ramadan Martyrs.”

The new generation of surface-to-sea, surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, with a range of 280 km (175 miles) were seen being fired and hitting their intended targets.

The exercise comes as the United States is looking to extend of a UN-imposed arms embargo against Tehran, which is due to cease in October under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Washington withdrew from in May 2018.

