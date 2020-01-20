Iran: Iranian, Venezuelan Foreign Ministers hold bilateral talks in Tehran

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

**NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Alberto Arreaza Montserrat met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral relations.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Arreaza, arrived in Tehran on Sunday night for a three-day visit.

Earlier in October, Zarif had met Arreaza in New York City on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly.

Video ID: 20200120-026

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-026

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly