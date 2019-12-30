Iran: Iranians rally to commemorate 10-years since pro-govt “Dey 9” protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran, on Monday, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of pro-government ‘Dey 9’ protests, with similar rallies taking place across the nation.

The Dey 9 protests refer to a series of pro-government rallies in 2009, which took place on the ninth day of the month of ‘Dey’ in the Persian calendar. The date has been marked every year since.

The initial rally in 2009 followed violent unrest in the nation during the anti-government ‘Green Movement.’ The ‘Dey 9’ protests were counter-protests, following presidential elections, which were disputed by the protesters.

Protesters displayed anti-US and anti-Israel sentiments at the rally, with one reading “Israel must become extinguished from the world map,” whilst other attendees burned an American flag.

One protester described it as “his duty” to attend the rally, whilst another gave his reasoning for attending, saying “today we have gathered here to punch America and Britain in the mouth to tell them that they are unable to destroy our country by sedition.”

