Iran: IRGC releases footage of US warship interception in Persian Gulf

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) released a video on Sunday of what it says shows the interception of a US Navy ship in the Persian Gulf last week.

The release comes after the US reported that 11 small-sized Iranian boats allegedly encircled six US ships on April 15. Tehran slammed the report as ‘a Hollywood tale’, criticising the US Navy for disinformation.

The Iranian Navy said that a fleet of 11 boats encountered the US warships which repeatedly ignored warnings issued by IRGC, advising the US “to obey International Law of the Sea and the maritime protocols when navigating in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and to refrain from any false or misleading adventures and narratives.”

Video ID: 20200419-037

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200419-037

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly