-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: IRGC releases footage of US warship interception in Persian Gulf
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) released a video on Sunday of what it says shows the interception of a US Navy ship in the Persian Gulf last week.
The release comes after the US reported that 11 small-sized Iranian boats allegedly encircled six US ships on April 15. Tehran slammed the report as ‘a Hollywood tale’, criticising the US Navy for disinformation.
The Iranian Navy said that a fleet of 11 boats encountered the US warships which repeatedly ignored warnings issued by IRGC, advising the US “to obey International Law of the Sea and the maritime protocols when navigating in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and to refrain from any false or misleading adventures and narratives.”
Video ID: 20200419-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200419-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly