Iran: IRGC says no-fly zone was requested “several times” before Ukrainian jet downing

A no-fly zone was requested “several times” by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), before a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down accidentally on Wednesday, but was not approved, according to a statement made by an IRGC officer in Tehran on Saturday.

According to IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Iranian air defence systems erroneously identified the passenger jet “as a cruise missile.”

Hajizadeh, earlier recognised that the IRGC was responsible for the incident, and said strong denials issued by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation (CAOI) the previous day were based on incomplete information, elaborated on the incident that caused the crashing of the Ukrainian plane.

Earlier, Iran admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, killing all 176 people on board.

An investigation revealed that “missiles fired due to human error,” according to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The military said the jet turned towards a site belonging to the IRGC and was mistaken for a cruise missile.

