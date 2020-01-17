-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Khamenei calls UK, France, and Germany “pawns” of the US during Friday sermon
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the United Kingdom, France and Germany ‘cannot be trusted,’ following Tuesday’s announcement by the three co-signatories to the 2015 nuclear pact that they were triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism. The remarks came as Khamenei addressed thousands of worshippers in Tehran on Friday.
Khamenei called the Americans ‘clowns’ and said the three European countries, known as the E3, were ‘pawns’ at the service of the Unites States, but too small to bring the Iranian nation to its knees.
He also praised Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstike on January 3.
“The few hundred who insulted the picture of our grateful honourable martyr [General Soleimani], Iranian people? Or this massive million crowds who show themselves in the streets?” he said, commenting the reported news of protesters tearing down posters of the General earlier in the week.
Iran has been reducing its commitments under the JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, since the US withdrew from the accord in 2018.
**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**
Video ID: 20200117-032
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200117-032
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly