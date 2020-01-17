Iran: Khamenei calls UK, France, and Germany “pawns” of the US during Friday sermon

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the United Kingdom, France and Germany ‘cannot be trusted,’ following Tuesday’s announcement by the three co-signatories to the 2015 nuclear pact that they were triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism. The remarks came as Khamenei addressed thousands of worshippers in Tehran on Friday.

Khamenei called the Americans ‘clowns’ and said the three European countries, known as the E3, were ‘pawns’ at the service of the Unites States, but too small to bring the Iranian nation to its knees.

He also praised Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstike on January 3.

“The few hundred who insulted the picture of our grateful honourable martyr [General Soleimani], Iranian people? Or this massive million crowds who show themselves in the streets?” he said, commenting the reported news of protesters tearing down posters of the General earlier in the week.

Iran has been reducing its commitments under the JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, since the US withdrew from the accord in 2018.

