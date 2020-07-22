Iran: Khamenei meets Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi to talk US presence in Iraq

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday in Tehran, on the PM’s first foreign trip since taking office in May.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the US military presence in Iraq and bilateral relations between the two countries

“The presence of the US in any country will bring about corruption, ruin and destruction,” said the Supreme Leader’s official website.

“The Islamic Republic expects the decision made by the Iraqi government, nation and parliament to expel the Americans to be implemented because their presence leads to insecurity.”

During the trip, al-Kadhimi vowed not to allow threats to Iran on Iraqi soil.

