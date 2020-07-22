-
Iran: Khamenei meets Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi to talk US presence in Iraq - 12 hours ago
-
Six things to know about loneliness in Europe - 13 hours ago
-
Israel: Police use water cannons on anti-government protesters - 13 hours ago
-
Ukraine police free 13 hostages trapped on bus after standoff - 13 hours ago
-
Cuba: Customers flock to supermarkets after government allows US dollar purchases - 13 hours ago
-
Iraq PM vows he ‘won’t allow threats’ to Iran from Iraqi soil - 14 hours ago
-
Brazilian police brutality sparks ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests - 14 hours ago
-
UK considers new spy law after Russia report – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 14 hours ago
-
Trump: Americans should wear masks whether they like them or not - 15 hours ago
-
Trump concedes US Covid-19 crisis to ‘get worse before it gets better’ - 16 hours ago
Iran: Khamenei meets Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi to talk US presence in Iraq
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
No Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday in Tehran, on the PM’s first foreign trip since taking office in May.
The two leaders reportedly discussed the US military presence in Iraq and bilateral relations between the two countries
“The presence of the US in any country will bring about corruption, ruin and destruction,” said the Supreme Leader’s official website.
“The Islamic Republic expects the decision made by the Iraqi government, nation and parliament to expel the Americans to be implemented because their presence leads to insecurity.”
During the trip, al-Kadhimi vowed not to allow threats to Iran on Iraqi soil.
Video ID: 20200722-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200722-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly