Share
0 0 0 0

Iran launches missile attack against US forces inside Iraq

2 hours ago

Iran fires a series of ballistic missiles at to military bases in Iraq housing American troops. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/08/iran-launches-missile-attack-against-us-forces-inside-iraq

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment