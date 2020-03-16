Iran: Mashhad shuts down key Shia shrine amid coronavirus crisis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**

Iran shut down its Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, a magnet for millions of Shia pilgrims on Monday over concerns of the novel coronavirus.

Footage shows barriers being set up around the courtyard of the shrine.

The closure came as Iran records the highest number of Covid-19 deaths after China and Italy.

Video ID: 20200316-068

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-068

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly