Iran: Missile strikes a “slap in the face” for the US says Khamenei
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the missile strikes carried out by Iran against American forces stationed in Iraq were a “slap in the face” for the US following their killing of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani last week. He made the comments during an address in Qoms on Wednesday.
However, he warned, “such military actions in this form are not sufficient for that issue [Soleimani].”
Khamenei in his comments also called for an end to the US military presence in the Middle East. “What is important is that America’s corrupt presence must come to an end in this region,” he stated.
Iran targeted two bases in Iraq that house US troops in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani in a US drone strike on Friday. Following the Iranian attack US President Donald Trump tweeted “assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”
