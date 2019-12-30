Iran nuclear deal at risk, says Russia’s Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is hosting his Iranian counterpart for nuclear talks. In a press conference, Lavrov warned that the Iran nuclear deal was at risk due to what he called the “obvious methods of intimidation from the US”.

Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked Russia for its support after the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal but accused Europe not doing enough to get past sanctions.

Al Jazeera’s Marwan Bishara discusses the outcome of the press conference.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran #Russia