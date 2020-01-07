Iran: Parliament votes unanimously to designate US military as ‘terrorists’

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian MPs voted unanimously to designate the Pentagon and the entire military of the United States as terrorist organisations during an open parliamentary session in Tehran on Tuesday.

“Regarding the action that the Islamic Consultative Assembly [Iranian parliament] has done, it clearly designates all the factors of this crime, who are from the Pentagon and their military forces, as terrorists,” said Ali Larijani, the speaker of the Iranian parliament.

Members of parliament could be heard chanting “No compromise, No surrender, vengeance, vengeance” during the parliamentary session.

Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a U.S. airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport in Iraq, triggering an escalation of tensions in the region.

