Iran plane crash: Canada mourns its dead from Ukraine flight PS752

More than 200,000 people of Iranian origin live in Canada, and the community has been devastated by the crash of Ukraine International flight 762.

At least 63 Canadian citizens died in the crash.

And more than three-quarters of the passengers were travelling on to Toronto.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports from Toronto.

