Iran plane crash: Reports say the Ukrainian aircraft was on fire before hitting the ground

51 mins ago

The investigation into Wednesday’s plane crash in Iran continues. It’s now come out that the Ukrainian aircraft was already on fire before it went down, not long after take-off.

