Iran plane crash: ‘There must have been missiles being fired one way’

Lecturer at Sorbonne Nouvelle, Annick Cizel argues that according to the images ‘the plane had been blown to smithereens’, while in a crash ‘hudge parts of the plane are still recognisable’. She raises the question of the plane being blown up in the sky as ‘there must have been a lot of things happening in the airspace around that plane.’

