Iran plane crash: Was Ukraine flight 752 shot down? | DW News
Iran has rejected Western allegations that a missile mistakenly brought down the Ukrainian International Airlines passenger jet near Iranian capital Tehran. Iran’s civil aviation chief is calling on the US and Canada to provide evidence for their claims that a missile fired from Iran brought down the Boeing 737 plane. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “multiple” intelligence sources indicate an Iranian missile mistakenly hit the passenger plane, but Iran says it was most likely a result of a mechanical failure. Russian lawmakers have also rejected western allegations as “groundless.” All 176 people on board flight PS 752 were killed. After Iranians, Canadian nationals were the highest number of passengers killed in the crash. DW looked to analyst Nick Waters, of the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, for answers.
