Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s been gut-wrenching to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week as he attended one of several memorials across the country on Sunday…

