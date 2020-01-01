Iran: Pres. Rouhani opens Iranian “Chapar” truck production plant

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Production on a line of Iranian-made trucks began at a plant in Meshginshahr on Wednesday during a ceremony overseen by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to an Iranian government statement.

“In the near future, it [the production line] will be capable of producing 50 trucks per day under a specific Iranian brand called ‘Chapar,’ God willing,” Rouhani announced at the unveiling of the project’s first phase.

The factory will employ 5,000 people at full production, according to the website of the Iranian government. The Chapar, which is powered by a 354 horsepower diesel engine, is reportedly being produced with the help of German automobile giant Mercedes-Benz.

