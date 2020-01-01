-
Iran: President cites “conspiracy” against Islamic Republic
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said a “conspiracy” had been mounted against the Islamic Republic in a speech on a visit to the north-western city of Ardabil on Wednesday.
The apparent plot sought to make Iran “surrender” to its enemies.
Rouhani said Iran was “ready” to negotiate in good faith, but condemned the US for its “aberrant actions.”
His comments follow US airstrikes on the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria, allegedly killing at least 25 fighters. Washington says the strikes were in retaliation for the death of an American contractor in Kirkuk.
Kataib Hezbollah supporters and other sympathetic groups subsequently stormed the US embassy in Baghdad.
US President Donald Trump later blamed Iran for orchestrating the embassy attack, an accusation denied by Tehran.
