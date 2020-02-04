-
Iran: Protesters burn US, Israeli flags at rally against ‘deal of the century’
Demonstrators gathered for a rally against US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan in Tehran on Sunday. Footage shows some of protesters burning US and Israeli flags.
“First of all, Palestinian people should know that the Iranian people stand for them ’til the last drop of their blood. Secondly, we are soldiers for our supreme leader and we are ready to annihilate Tel Aviv with just an order of our leader,” said Mohammad Hossein Ganji from the Iranian Basij militia.
Iran is one of the countries that has strongly rejected Trump’s ‘deal of the century,’ a set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
