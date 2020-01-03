Iran: Protesters rally outside UN office in Tehran in response to US’ killing of Soleimani

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters gathered outside the United Nations office in Tehran on Friday in denounce the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani.

Footage shows demonstrators chanting slogans and moving closer to the UN office from across the street as security personnel stand guard outside.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi).

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Minister of Defense Amir Hatami has said that “A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination”.

Video ID: 20200103-013

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-013

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly