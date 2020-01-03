-
Iran: Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani killed by US airstrike in Baghdad *ARCHIVE*
Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC)’s Quds Force, was killed in an US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.
Archive footage from July 2018 shows Soleimani warning US President Donald Trump against taking military action against Iran. Likening Trump to a “gambler”, Soleimani advised the US president to learn lessons from history about intervention in the Middle East.
Archive footage from November 2017 shows Soleimani greeting the attendees to his father’s funeral.
The 62-year-old Soleimani commanded the Quds Force, the division of the IRGC responsible for operations abroad. He was a leading actor in the fight against the so-called Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL).
Soleimani was killed along with Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), an organisation with reportedly close ties to the Quds Force.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.”
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “harsh revenge” against the perpetrators of Soleimani’s death.
