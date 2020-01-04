Iran: Red flag of “revenge” for Soleimani hoisted on Jamkaran Mosque

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A red flag symbolizing blood unjustly shed and a call for avenging the dead was hoisted on the Jamkaran Mosque in the holy province of Qom during a ceremony on Saturday.

A picture of slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and a red ‘Ya la-Tharat al-Husayn’ flag were carried to the mosque rooftop where the flag was unfurled and hoisted.

Soleimani and Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning.

