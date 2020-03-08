Share
Iran reports its largest coronavirus death toll within 24-hour period

8 hours ago

Iran’s health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from the COVID-19 disease, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

