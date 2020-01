Iran retaliates against US: Will both sides back down now?

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, January 8: We bring you a special press review looking at international reactions to Iranian missile strikes against US military bases in Iraq. The strikes come in retaliation for the US killing of a top-level Iranian general. Will both sides back down now, or are we facing war?

