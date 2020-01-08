Iran: Revolutionary Guard launches missiles to hit US bases in Iraq

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles to target US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani last week.

Footage shows several missiles being fired from an undisclosed location.

The ballistic missiles hit two US air bases in western Iraq. US President Donald Trump tweeted “assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”

Video ID: 20200108-036

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200108-036

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly