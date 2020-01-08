-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iran: Revolutionary Guard launches missiles to hit US bases in Iraq
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles to target US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani last week.
Footage shows several missiles being fired from an undisclosed location.
The ballistic missiles hit two US air bases in western Iraq. US President Donald Trump tweeted “assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”
Video ID: 20200108-036
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200108-036
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly