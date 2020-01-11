-
Iran: Revolutionary Guards apologise for downing Ukraine plane
**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh apologised for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet at a press briefing in Tehran on Saturday.
He blamed the “hurriedly-made decision” to fire missiles on time pressure and the fear of retaliatory attacks from the US. Iran had targeted several US military in Iraq on Wednesday morning, the day of the crash.
Hajizadeh admitted the IRGC were guilty for the incident, and said strong denials issued by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation (CAOI) the previous day were based on incomplete information.
The delay in the admission of guilt was due to an ongoing investigation by the Armed Forces General Staff, he added.
Earlier, Iran admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, killing all 176 people on board.
An investigation revealed that “missiles fired due to human error,” according to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The military said the jet turned towards a site belonging to the IRGC and was mistaken for a cruise missile.
Video ID: 20200111-025
