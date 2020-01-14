Iran: Rouhani calls for justice over downing of Ukrainian passenger jet

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for punishment of those responsible for the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752, during a speech in Tehran on Tuesday.

He said a special court should be formed with a “high-ranking judge and tens of experts” to conduct a thorough investigation as “all the world will watch”.

The first arrests relating to the case were announced on Tuesday.

The shooting down of the Boeing 737-800 plane was described as “unusual” by the Iranian leader. Rouhani also blamed the US for causing the “conditions” that led to a missile being fired.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed those comments on Monday, saying that the victims would still be alive if not for a recent escalation of tensions partly triggered by the US.

The plane crashed minutes after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

A diplomatic spat ensued as Western leaders blamed Iran for shooting down the plane, which Iran denied at first.

On January 11, Iran’s military admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the plane.

