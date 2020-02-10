-
Iran: Rouhani slams US ‘crimes’ a day ahead of Islamic Revolution anniversary
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed the United States for their alleged “crimes” while speaking in Tehran on Monday, a day ahead of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.
“We have always been seeking peace and also today as well. What we say is in the interest of regional people and even American people. What the White House is doing is against this nation, regional nations, the stability of the region and against the US itself and the American people,” Rouhani stated, adding: “despite the fact that the US should have learned and understood that this is a wrong path during these twenty months, it has increased its crimes.”
Rouhani went on to directly call out US President Trump, and accused the United States of violating United Nations Security Council resolutions, saying:
“US actions are contrary to UN Security Council resolutions including Resolution 2231. Hence, US has violated the laws, agreements and it has committed a crime against a nation. Will this be an honour for Mr. Trump in the US’s history? Does a violation of laws count as an honour? Is crime an honour? Is putting a nation under pressure an honour?”
Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen amid the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January 3, and prompted Iranian missile fires on US positions in Iraq in retaliation.
