Iran: Rouhani warns US against further retaliation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

**NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressed the nation from Tehran on Wednesday, and issued a warning against future US ventures in the region. “If the US commits a crime,” said the Iranian leader, “it will receive the firm response of our nation and our armed forces.”

The statements came hours after Iran fired more than a dozen rockets at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani. “To avenge the move, we should cut the US’ feet,” he continued.

Rouhani also called for the end of the US military presence in the Middle East. “This will be the real revenge and the final response of regional nations to the US,” he stated.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport last Friday.

Video ID: 20200108-044

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200108-044

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly