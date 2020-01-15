-
Iran: Rouhani warns US, EU troops “may be in danger” in the Middle East
Iranian president Hassan Rouhani warned that US troops were ‘in danger’ in the in Middle East and that EU troops ‘might be in danger tomorrow.’ Rouhani was speaking at a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.
“We do not want insecurity in the world. We want you to leave but not with war. We want you to leave this region wisely and it will be in your interest,” said Rouhani.
Rouhani also criticised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call to replace the 2015 nuclear agreement with a new ‘Trump deal’.
Commenting on the Iran’s shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner on January 8, Rouhani called on the military to take the next steps in the investigation.
“No one can believe that a passenger airplane was targeted next to the international airport within the flight route,” the president said, adding “it has not ever happened in Iran’s history before.”
The plane crashed minutes after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board. A diplomatic spat ensued as Western leaders blamed Iran for shooting down the plane, which Iran denied at first. On January 11, Iran’s military admitted “unintentionally” shooting down the plane.
