Iran seeks to resolve tensions with Saudi Arabia

Iran is looking to work with Saudi Arabia to resolve tension between the countries.

President Hassan Rouhani’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi told Iranian state media Tehran and Riyadh could work together to resolve their problems.

But the relationship should not become like the one Iran has with the United States, he said.

Diplomatic relations were severed after an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran in 2016.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari has more.

