-
Iran: Soleimani funeral procession continues into night in Qom
A funeral procession for Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani continued into the night as hundreds of thousands marched through the streets of Qom on Monday to pay their respects.
Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport last week.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming that the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.
