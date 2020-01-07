-
Iran: Soleimani killing “a criminal act” says country”s only Jewish MP
Iran’s sole Jewish MP condemned the US assassination of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani and said “no one can attack Iran’s national interests without punishment,” during a talk in his Tehran office on Tuesday.
Iranian Jewish lawmaker Siamak Moreh Sedgh called the US strike against Soleimani a “criminal act” before adding “it has been a long time since we do not expect human behaviour from the US.”
“What has happened will have the same effect on the Jewish community as well. It will first create solidarity between all people regarding the battle,” Sedgh said.
“My suggestion to the arrogant people and the Zionists is to learn from the destiny of Saddam Hussein,” Sedgh continued. “Iran’s revolution is a growing and spreading process. The ones who stand against such a stream will put themselves in front of a wild flood, and they will drown.”
Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport on Friday.
