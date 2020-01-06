-
Iran: Soleimani’s body arrives at Tehran airport
**RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International**
The body of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani as well as other coffins with those killed in the US airstike in Baghdad arrived at Tehran airport on Sunday.
Mourners were seen trying to touch the coffins while they were being carried through the crowd.
Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport in Iraq. The assassination has raised tensions in the Middle East.
