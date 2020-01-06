Iran: Soleimani’s daughter warns the US of retaliation at funeral speech

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The daugher of Qassem Soleimani warned the US of retaliation during her speech at the funeral for her father in Tehran on Monday. Mourners filled the streets of the capital to witness the farewell ceremony.

“The families of American soldiers in the Middle East, who are witnessing the humiliation [defeat] of the US in the battles of Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Yemen, Palestine, will be spending their days waiting for the death of their children”, said Zeinab Soleimani during her emotional speech at the event.

She said the US President Donald Trump made a ‘strategic error’ and that this act would only unite the nations of Iran and Iraq more as ‘everlasting hate against the US’ was growing in both countries.

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport.

