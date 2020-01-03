Iran: Soleimani”s hometown mourns his assassination

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of Kerman, the birthplace of assassinated Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, gathered to pay their respects to the slain general on Friday.

Different residents condemned the US attack which took Soleimani’s life.

“The US should know that today other Qassem Solemanis will be born,” one resident said.

“The response to Qassem Soleimani’s killing will be much more than the [reponse] to the blood [of Iranian people previously shed] as he was the father of everyone,” added another resident.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi).

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Minister of Defense Amir Hatami has said that “A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination”.

