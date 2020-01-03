Iran: State TV confirms death of Iran”s Quds Force head Soleimani

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian State TV confirmed death of commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, in Tehran, on Friday.

*FULL DESCRIPTION TO FOLLOW*

Video ID: 20200103-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly