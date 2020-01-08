Iran strikes US military bases in Iraq: How will Trump respond? | DW News

Iran claims it has killed more than 80 Americans after firing ballistic missiles at US military targets in Iraq. The missiles reportedly hit two bases, the Al Asad air base in Western Iraq and another near the city of Erbil. The US defense department says it is still assessing the full extent of the damage, and US President Donald Trump is due to speak later today. Iran’s revolutionary guard says the attack was in retaliation for the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani on Friday. Meanwhile, EU and NATO members are assessing what their reaction will be, and Germany has moved troops based in Iraq for their protection.

