Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral
Funeral processions to honour Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander who was assassinated last week in a United States air raid in Baghdad, are underway in Iran’s capital Tehran.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani led prayers in the funeral of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
His remains will be buried in his home town on Tuesday.
Hundreds of thousands of people are out on the streets of Tehran.
Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports live from Tehran.
